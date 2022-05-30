Shop Local
Congressman Cuellar calls for federal gun control

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar is asking for his Republican counterparts to vote on gun safety reform.

Cuellar says he grew up in the Uvalde area and the tragedy has hit close to home.

He says he supports background checks and has voted on it; however, the decision lies with the senate.

Cuellar says he calls on his Washington colleagues for their support on issuing background checks for gun purchasers.

The congressman says, “The Charleston loophole I voted for it in the house but it’s in the senate. Again, I call on my Republican friends to pass that legislation. We will be voting on a “Red flag” which means if somebody has a problem that we need to bring it to the attention where that person should not have an armed (gun) we should have a hearing over that. Give them a due process. But if somebody should have that (gun) we should be looking at that.”

Cuellar goes on to say he supports raising the age to purchase gun from 18 to 21.

