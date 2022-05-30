Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Escaped Texas convict remains at large

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released new photographs of the Texas escaped convict behind a nationwide manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service has released various photos of Gonzalo Artemio Lopez.

They include close-ups of the tattoos covering his chest arms and his back.

Lopez was serving two-life in prison sentences for murder and attempted murder when officials say he cut through the metal of a Texas prison bus and attacked an officer.

He has been on the run ever since May 12 and has even made the state’s top ten most wanted list.

He is considered armed and dangerous

Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information that leads to his recapture.

