Families of Laredo heroes take part in Memorial Day ceremony

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In honor of Memorial Day, community members and community leaders gathered at the city cemetery to pay their respects to our fallen heroes.

The American Legion Post 59 brought several local heroes together who have fought for our country to honor them as well as those who have perished while fighting for the U.S.

Family members could be seen holding photographs, flags and flowers and the names of those lost echoed across the city cemetery.

One family in particular was of Lance Corporal Juan Rodriguez who was celebrating the life and legacy of a hero who passed away in Iraq back in 2005.

Rodriguez’s cousin Jelixa Perez says even at a young age in high school, Rodriguez knew he wanted to one day serve his country.

Perez says, “That was their only son and he wanted to be in the ROTC Marine Corps and that’s when he got his inspiration. He was in the drill team and he competed and he enjoyed it and my tio and tia supported him in his decision to join the marine corps even though they were a little bit frightful of what may happen, they supported him the entire time, they knew that’s what he wanted to do. He loved defending our country.”

Several city and county officials took part in the ceremony including Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Henry Cuellar.

It’s one of many ways to honor and thank those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.