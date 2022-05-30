A Hot Airmass Will Persist This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A desert airmass is flowing north above a shallow layer of gulf humidity. The desert air above is preventing clouds from growing tall where they could produce rain. We may see a deck of low cloud during the morning hours this week, but the desert air above will stir in with daytime heating, mixing away most of the clouds. Temperatures will reach the upper 90′s to around 100 during the 7 day period.

