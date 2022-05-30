Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?

By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local leaders and leaders from across the border are hashing out the details of the proposed binational river park.

Last week, the City of Laredo, Webb County and their Mexican counterparts had a workshop to go over the details of the river park project.

Officials discussed the park’s vision, it’s impact, economic development as well as other goals.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the conversation quickly turned into a question of money and how to actually pay for the multi-million dollar project.

Mayor Saenz says as a city they need to depend on big money coming from Washington D.C.

During the last trip to Washington, the millions of dollars in funding was promised if they file the application for grants.

Federal dollars can only pay for a portion of the project, not all of it.

