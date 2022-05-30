Humid Gulf Air Holding us Under 100F

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A slightly deeper layer of humid gulf air is bringing more low cloud in the morning and is holding afternoon temperatures a little under 100F. A few scattered showers may form with afternoon heating to our east near the coast. A cap of desert air above our part of south Texas will likely prevent showers from reaching west into our part of south Texas. A hotter desert influence will begin to develop next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.