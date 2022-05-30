Shop Local
Humid Gulf Air Holding us Under 100F

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A slightly deeper layer of humid gulf air is bringing more low cloud in the morning and is holding afternoon temperatures a little under 100F. A few scattered showers may form with afternoon heating to our east near the coast. A cap of desert air above our part of south Texas will likely prevent showers from reaching west into our part of south Texas. A hotter desert influence will begin to develop next weekend.

