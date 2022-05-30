Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Eagle Scout earns several awards

Eagle Scout Carlos Perez
Eagle Scout Carlos Perez(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A high school senior from Harmony is earning all kinds of recognition from the Boy Scouts of America for his humanitarian work in the community.

Carlos Perez recently earned his Boy Scout Eagle rank after being a part of Troop 615 for 12 years.

Each scout who is working for their Eagle Scout rank which is the highest rank of scouting has to work on an Eagle Scout service project.

Perez chose to work on Iglesia Rey De Reyes as his Eagle Project which was nominated for the top ten projects out of all South Texas Council.

Perez says, “My eagle project was helping out a low-income church, Iglesias Rey de Reyes at east Hillside. They’re very low-income, like I said. They don’t have enough resources. It was a very poor church with a bad environment for the congregation.”

Perez was also awarded the South Texas Council Eagle Scout project award and also won the 2021 Glenn & Melinda Adams Scout Project of the year award, making him the first ever in Laredo to receive this award.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Man arrested for fight at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD chief has Laredo ties
Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Javier Torres
Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo

Latest News

How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?
How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?
File photo: UISD Police Department
School districts discuss safety protocols in wake of Uvalde shooting
Commissioners get a glimpse of Binational Park Project
How is the city going to fund Binational River Park Project?
Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy
Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy