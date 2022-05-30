Laredo Eagle Scout earns several awards

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A high school senior from Harmony is earning all kinds of recognition from the Boy Scouts of America for his humanitarian work in the community.

Carlos Perez recently earned his Boy Scout Eagle rank after being a part of Troop 615 for 12 years.

Each scout who is working for their Eagle Scout rank which is the highest rank of scouting has to work on an Eagle Scout service project.

Perez chose to work on Iglesia Rey De Reyes as his Eagle Project which was nominated for the top ten projects out of all South Texas Council.

Perez says, “My eagle project was helping out a low-income church, Iglesias Rey de Reyes at east Hillside. They’re very low-income, like I said. They don’t have enough resources. It was a very poor church with a bad environment for the congregation.”

Perez was also awarded the South Texas Council Eagle Scout project award and also won the 2021 Glenn & Melinda Adams Scout Project of the year award, making him the first ever in Laredo to receive this award.

