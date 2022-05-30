Laredoan from Uvalde sends condolences and support

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While families in Uvalde continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones, their pain is finding an empathetic place in the hearts of many Laredoans.

Tony Arce says he still can’t believe what happened, especially in a town that he calls home.

As a spokesperson for AEP, he and the company send their condolences to the people of Uvalde and says he’ll make sure the people who need support get it.

Arce says they are in the process of working with several agencies to set up a foundation and make sure that monetary donations are utilized to help families.

Arce and his team say some of their family members in Uvalde are still broken up about this situation.

