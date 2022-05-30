Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredoan from Uvalde sends condolences and support

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While families in Uvalde continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones, their pain is finding an empathetic place in the hearts of many Laredoans.

Tony Arce says he still can’t believe what happened, especially in a town that he calls home.

As a spokesperson for AEP, he and the company send their condolences to the people of Uvalde and says he’ll make sure the people who need support get it.

Arce says they are in the process of working with several agencies to set up a foundation and make sure that monetary donations are utilized to help families.

Arce and his team say some of their family members in Uvalde are still broken up about this situation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Javier Torres
Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo
Mother arrested for passing out while leaving child locked in car
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20

Latest News

Laredoan from Uvalde sends condolences and support
Laredoan from Uvalde sends condolences and support
CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend
CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Group gathers for Freedom Ruck
Veterans and service members take part in Freedom Ruck
Group gathers for Freedom Ruck
Veterans and service members take part in Freedom Ruck