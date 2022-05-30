Shop Local
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a fight breaks out at a local eatery over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested Luis Javier Garza and was charged with assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The incident happened on Friday night at the Applebee’s location on 10719 International Boulevard.

Reports say Garza and another man bumped into each other by the restrooms and an altercation ensued.

Garza was found with a gun at the time of the incident.

Authorities say the gun was not used during the fight and no shots were fired.

