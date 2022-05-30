LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez.

He has brown eyes, black hair, stands at five feet, two inches, weighs 150.

His last known address is 4600 Monterrey Loop in Laredo, Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for up to $1,000 cash reward.

