Eighth Grader of the Month
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez
39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez.

He has brown eyes, black hair, stands at five feet, two inches, weighs 150.

His last known address is 4600 Monterrey Loop in Laredo, Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for up to $1,000 cash reward.

