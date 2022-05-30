Memorial Day forecast: Kicking off the summer season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the the official start of summer isn’t for about another few weeks, here in south Texas, the summer season starts right after Memorial Day!

Now that schools out for the summer, many kids and families will be able to enjoy the outdoors by heading to the pools, beach or lake if they have the time.

It’s going to be the perfect time to spend the day at the beach because it’s going to be a high of 101 in Laredo.

Overnight and during the early morning hours, expect to only drop into the upper 70s which is still pretty hot, so make sure to stay hydrated.

We’ll see another high of 101 degrees on Tuesday and from here on out we’ll fluctuate between the upper 90s and low hundreds.

Wednesday is the first day of June, which is the start of the summer months, expect to hit a high of 99 degrees and lows at 77 degrees.

By the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 104 on Sunday.

Once again just remember to stay hydrated, and keep cool!

