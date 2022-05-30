Nixon High School Principal shaken up over Uvalde tragedy

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Educators across the state are shaken by the events that took place in Uvalde last week and Laredo is no different.

Nixon High School Principal Cassandra Mendoza says she his horrified and heartbroken over this tragic incident.

Mendoza says that her role as a mother plays a part in her duties as school principal when it comes to making sure her students are safe.

Mendoza says, “I’m devastated, again no parent should drop off their children in the morning and it would be the last time that they see them. We like to think of our schools as of safe havens for our children and parents should think of that as well. And we do our very best to keep our children safe.”

The school district says that they will continue to implement safety measures to make sure students are safe.

Mendoza adds that she hopes Laredoans keep Uvalde in their thoughts and prayers

