One person injured in Loop 20 accident Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A trip to the grocery store results in a car crash and a trip to the hospital.

The incident happened on Loop near Clark on Saturday morning.

According to reports, two vehicles collided, resulting in one injury.

At least one of the individuals was taken to the hospital.

Some of the other people involved were treated on the scene and did not need to be taken for medical help.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.