Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

One person injured in Loop 20 accident Saturday

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A trip to the grocery store results in a car crash and a trip to the hospital.

The incident happened on Loop near Clark on Saturday morning.

According to reports, two vehicles collided, resulting in one injury.

At least one of the individuals was taken to the hospital.

Some of the other people involved were treated on the scene and did not need to be taken for medical help.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Javier Torres
Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo
Mother arrested for passing out while leaving child locked in car
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Loop 20 accident on Saturday
Loop 20 accident on Saturday
Man arrested for fight at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation
Fight breaks out at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation