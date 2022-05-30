School districts discuss safety protocols in wake of Uvalde shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While school may be out for the summer, both local school districts are looking at ways they can improve safety and keep students safe.

In light of the shooting that happened in Uvalde nearly a week ago, the UISD Police Department is already talking about undergoing new methods to prevent a tragedy from happening.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says they are already working on a training with Laredo Police and other law enforcement entities that is expected to take place during the summer break.

Chief Garner say, “During the year when the schools are happening it’s hard for us to pull our officers out but during the summer, we do a lot of training and you know we do a training on the alert process. I got three really new top-notch instructors and we’ll be collaborating with Laredo PD Webb County and the sheriff’s office and doing some training.”

Garner adds that they are also hoping to acquire some new technology for the department.

Meanwhile over at LISD, they will discuss its school evacuation and reunification procedures tomorrow during a special called meeting.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at the Amber Yeary Board Room.

