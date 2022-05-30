Shop Local
Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head Friday night.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Exodus Drive and Caroline.

Officials say the victim is listed in critical condition at this time.

There have been no arrests in the case as of yet, but it remains under investigation.

