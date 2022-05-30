Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head Friday night.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Exodus Drive and Caroline.

Officials say the victim is listed in critical condition at this time.

There have been no arrests in the case as of yet, but it remains under investigation.

