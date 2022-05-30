Top dogs from all across take part in training in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The National Narcotic Detector Dog Association is training its newest recruits in Laredo.

More than 100 teams of canines and their officers from across the country are here to practice techniques to find drugs.

They will visit the international bridges, Border Patrol checkpoints and also learn in the classroom as well.

Organizers for the training say setting it here in Laredo should prove to be a valuable experience for the officers involved.

Sergeant Jorge Luna says, “They’re able to come down to Laredo and they’re able to see how we work here. They get to see how Border Patrol and customs work. They have a big k-9 operation as well. They have a lot of dogs and it’s nice to work together and see how we all work as one.”

They won’t be focusing solely on law enforcement but also on nutrition and protection of their four-legged partners in high temperatures.

