Uvalde CISD chief has Laredo ties

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The law enforcement officer said to have been in charge during the Uvalde school shooting is the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo.

Before serving in Uvalde, Arredondo worked at the United Independent School District’s Police Department. Before that, he was a commander in the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for about eight years.

After having taken the title of chief in Uvalde School District, Arredondo was also elected to their city council this month.

The U.S. Department of Justice will be conducting a review of law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

UISD investigates additional threat and inappropriate images

