Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Veterans and service members take part in Freedom Ruck

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of Memorial Day weekend, several veterans, service members and citizens alike came together for an event described as a four-mile Freedom Ruck.

The event is an annual tradition that began four years ago as a way to remember those who lost their lives in the name of freedom.

The tradition calls for participants to walk four miles while carrying twenty pounds on their back; some carried triple that weight.

Organizers get together on both Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day to commemorate the fallen patriots of our country.

One participant says they get support from all branches from Marines, Army, Airforce, Navy, and even the Coast Guard.

They say it’s important to come together to share thoughts and prayers to the families of the soldiers that lost their lives.

The walk began at the Texas Army National Guard headed north on Bob Bullock Loop once the participants reached TAMIU they turned around to complete the four-mile ruck.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Eddie the Pitbull Ramirez loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Javier Torres
Tip to police from online seller results in arrest and seizure of guns and ammo
Mother arrested for passing out while leaving child locked in car
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20

Latest News

Group gathers for Freedom Ruck
Veterans and service members take part in Freedom Ruck
One person injured in accident on Loop 20
One person injured in Loop 20 accident Saturday
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Loop 20 accident on Saturday
Loop 20 accident on Saturday