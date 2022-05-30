Veterans and service members take part in Freedom Ruck

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of Memorial Day weekend, several veterans, service members and citizens alike came together for an event described as a four-mile Freedom Ruck.

The event is an annual tradition that began four years ago as a way to remember those who lost their lives in the name of freedom.

The tradition calls for participants to walk four miles while carrying twenty pounds on their back; some carried triple that weight.

Organizers get together on both Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day to commemorate the fallen patriots of our country.

One participant says they get support from all branches from Marines, Army, Airforce, Navy, and even the Coast Guard.

They say it’s important to come together to share thoughts and prayers to the families of the soldiers that lost their lives.

The walk began at the Texas Army National Guard headed north on Bob Bullock Loop once the participants reached TAMIU they turned around to complete the four-mile ruck.

