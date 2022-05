LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident in the Mines Road area is causing major traffic congestion.

The Laredo Police Department reported the accident at around 6 p.m.

The accident has caused a temporary lane closure near Trade Center Boulevard.

Lines of cars can be seen on the southbound lane of FM 1472.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.