Bruni Elementary starts summer school with warm welcome

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While school may be out for summer, class is in session for LISD students who are attending summer school.

With the tragedy of Uvalde on the minds of many, teachers began their day by greeting their students and giving them words of encouragement.

Over at Bruni Elementary teachers say they have talked to their students and assured them they are safe.

The district says they practice throughout the year on what to do in the event of a shooting incident.

Also, students were greeted by several Border Patrol Agents who showed up bright and early as they walked through the doors of the campus.

Michelle Martinez with Bruni Elementary says, “We are very grateful for their service, they came in and wanted to make sure that they were visible. They want children to understand that this is a safe place for them. So, they called and asked us if they can come in and greet the children while they were arriving for summer school.”

Martinez goes on to say that she is grateful for the community partnership that the schools have with Border Patrol.

The agents will be visiting students at both school districts throughout the summer.

