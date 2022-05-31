Shop Local
Cool Airmass Will Go By To Our North

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A humid gulf airmass is capped by a desert airmass higher up. This will bring a breezy humid night with low cloud forming toward morning. The desert air above will mix the low cloud away late Wednesday morning, leaving scattered cumulus clouds in our skies Wednesday afternoon. A cool airmass from the Great Plains will reach and stall out over the Hill Country Thursday, leaving us in the hot airmass. Desert air will have a greater influence on our weather beginning Sunday with very hot temperatures.

