Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former UISD educator is facing charges for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios and charged him with 13 counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 and one count of improper relationship between educator and student.

The investigation started on April 6 when investigators spoke with a female victim who was taken to the Webb County Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

An investigation was conducted by the Special Investigations Unit who presented their findings to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office who believed there was sufficient evidence to charge Palacios in the case.

On May 27, the Laredo Police Department US Marshals Task Force served the arrest warrants and took Palacios into custody.

He was taken to Webb County Jail.

According to the United Independent School District, Palacios had been with the district for seven years and was suspended when the allegations came to light; however, his resignation date was on May 9.

His last position with the district was at the LBJ ninth grade campus.

