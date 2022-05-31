Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Homicide investigation underway in El Cenizo

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man in El Cenizo.

The incident happened on Monday morning when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on the 600 block of Rosales.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive.

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on scene and determined there was foul play associated to the case.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

