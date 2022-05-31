Hundreds of top dogs take part in training at elementary school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 100 canine teams are in town to take part in the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association training.

The group is here to practice techniques to then help sniff out crime for different law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday most of the handlers put their top dogs to the test.

The training took place at Zaffirini Elementary.

Throughout the day, the training consisted of hiding items and having the k-9′s locate them.

From the classrooms to the buses, even obstacles were placed around the school to help with the training.

Webb County Sheriff’ s Office K-9 handler Luis Agredano says, “He’s my partner, he works with me every day. We have to go to different areas, especially the justice center, he’s especially there. If we get a call to the jail, we take him to the jail to check if there are any narcotics at the jail. We prevent that.”

Meanwhile Steve Amador with the St. John Sheriff’s Office says, “You need to make sure the dogs if it’s proper and doing that it’s supposed to be doing. Also for legal purposes, when you go to court and you are challenged in court you can say you’re doing regular maintenance training with your dog to make sure it’s finding what it’s supposed to be finding.”

On Friday a competition will take place.

The teams will face off with each other at the Life Downs Pavilion.

The top price is a trophy and bragging rights.

