Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Airport aims to bring more eating options to facility

Laredo Airport holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new eatery
Laredo Airport holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new eatery(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Frequent flyers in Laredo will now be able to have a new place where they can grab some grub on the go.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Laredo held its grand opening for the new Chick-Fil-A marketplace on the first floor of the Laredo International Airport.

At the beginning of the month, Laredo City Council passed a motion for the city to execute a food service agreement between the airport and Chick-Fil-A to provide prepared lunch food items and drinks.

The Laredo Airport director Gilberto Sanchez says this is the first of multiple eateries that he hopes to bring to the facility.

He adds that they are hoping to make a cantina on the second floor.

Sanchez says, “We are planning, we are in the signed process right now and we’re planning to have a bar on the second floor for all the travelers taking off from Laredo they will be able to have some drinks, enjoy some drinks and we’ll have a view of the runway so its looking very good but right now its in the process of the sign and all that.”

The Chick-Fil-A marketplace is open for all travelers from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Before this, the Laredo international airport had been without a full-service restaurant for nearly three years.

The lease term will last one year with an option to renew.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man arrested for fight at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation
Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD chief has Laredo ties
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

City to hold mobile health clinic
Laredo Health Department to hold mobile clinic this Friday
Former USID educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery