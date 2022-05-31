Laredo Airport aims to bring more eating options to facility

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Frequent flyers in Laredo will now be able to have a new place where they can grab some grub on the go.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Laredo held its grand opening for the new Chick-Fil-A marketplace on the first floor of the Laredo International Airport.

At the beginning of the month, Laredo City Council passed a motion for the city to execute a food service agreement between the airport and Chick-Fil-A to provide prepared lunch food items and drinks.

The Laredo Airport director Gilberto Sanchez says this is the first of multiple eateries that he hopes to bring to the facility.

He adds that they are hoping to make a cantina on the second floor.

Sanchez says, “We are planning, we are in the signed process right now and we’re planning to have a bar on the second floor for all the travelers taking off from Laredo they will be able to have some drinks, enjoy some drinks and we’ll have a view of the runway so its looking very good but right now its in the process of the sign and all that.”

The Chick-Fil-A marketplace is open for all travelers from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Before this, the Laredo international airport had been without a full-service restaurant for nearly three years.

The lease term will last one year with an option to renew.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.