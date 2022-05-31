Laredo College pays homage to local heroes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Meanwhile over at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Cemetery, several gathered to honor the bravery of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

During the ceremony, LC paid homage to local heroes who have died serving the country.

During the annual event, fallen heroes were honored with a 21-gun salute and by raising a U.S. flag above the historic Fort McIntosh Cemetery.

Also present was the mother of the late Marine Lance Corporal, David Lee Espinoza.

Espinoza was one of 13 U.S. soldiers who died in August of last year during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Espinoza’s mother Elizabeth Holguin says he did what he had to do to try to save whoever he had to save.

She says it’s hard not having him around, but it’s an honor that he did what he did.

The historic Fort Mcintosh Cemetery was also rededicated for its 15 years of history.

