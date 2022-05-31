Laredo Health Department to hold mobile clinic this Friday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Residents looking to get free health screenings by expert health officials will have a chance to do so later this week.

The City of Laredo will be hosting its mobile health clinic at Slaughter Park Friday, June 3.

City officials say they will offer vaccines, dental screenings, and will be handing out Covid-19 test kits.

Officials with the health department say the public’s response to their first mobile clinic is the reason they are rolling it out once again.

Eliseo Ceja Jr. with the Laredo Health Department says, “Essentially what we’re trying to do is for folks to get some health care services, sometimes it’s a little hard for them to get services to begin with, because they don’t have the accessibility to do it, especially in places, in rural areas that don’t have availability, so we’re going to them.”

Some of the clinic services will be free of charge and some will be at a low cost.

He also adds that there will be more mobile clinic events in the near future.

