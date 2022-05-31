Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Health Department to hold mobile clinic this Friday

City to hold mobile health clinic
City to hold mobile health clinic(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Residents looking to get free health screenings by expert health officials will have a chance to do so later this week.

The City of Laredo will be hosting its mobile health clinic at Slaughter Park Friday, June 3.

City officials say they will offer vaccines, dental screenings, and will be handing out Covid-19 test kits.

Officials with the health department say the public’s response to their first mobile clinic is the reason they are rolling it out once again.

Eliseo Ceja Jr. with the Laredo Health Department says, “Essentially what we’re trying to do is for folks to get some health care services, sometimes it’s a little hard for them to get services to begin with, because they don’t have the accessibility to do it, especially in places, in rural areas that don’t have availability, so we’re going to them.”

Some of the clinic services will be free of charge and some will be at a low cost.

He also adds that there will be more mobile clinic events in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man arrested for fight at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation
Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD chief has Laredo ties
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

Laredo Airport holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new eatery
Laredo Airport aims to bring more eating options to facility
Former USID educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery