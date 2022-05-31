LISD holds mental health first aid session

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Children have been out of school for a few days now; however, one Laredo school district continues its lessons but this time the focus is on mental health.

For the past couple of months, many teachers and faculty from Laredo ISD have gathered at Francisco S. Lara Academy for one purpose, mental health.

Coaches, administrators and nurses were placed in small teams to learn about their students’ mental health.

Oscar Villanueva, a nurse for the district, was one of many who attended the mental health first aid session.

Villanueva says, “Everyone has a different experience depending on where we work at. So, therefore, we can bring these experiences and put them together on what issues we have had in different schools.”

As a nurse, Villanueva goes around to different campuses, and this will help him understand the dynamics students are facing at each campus.

Nurse Villanueva says he has noticed students having anxiety problems since they returned to school.

“Sometimes even coping mechanisms, eye contact even socialization just to say hi. They tend to be more through texting. So that socialization we notice is lacking”, said Villanueva.

Director of guidance and counseling Rosina Silva says in order to help their students, they are giving teachers the tools they need.

Silva says these sessions will provide them with extra tools on how to deal with children who are experiencing some sort of crisis.

Silva says these classes are not only open to LISD employees, but also to community members.

She says children sometimes don’t talk to their parents since they are afraid, they might get judged.

Silva goes on to say that sometimes students feel comfortable with having formed a relationship with their teachers, with their counselors, or nurses so they can talk to them if they are experiencing any issues.

Silva adds parents are notified if their child is exhibiting unusual behavior at school.

They say at the end of the day they want to be able to work with parents and students for the best mental health possible.

Laredo ISD has designated Mondays for mental health since 2014.

They will continue to hold these classes each Monday.

