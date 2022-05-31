Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is charged in connection to the death of a woman in El Cenizo.

Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

According to reports, a witness heard a gunshot in the 400 block of Holguin in El Cenizo.

Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and found a woman lying on the floor in a home, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division questioned her boyfriend identified as Ramirez.

He reportedly admitted that he and his girlfriend were playing with a gun, and they pointed the weapon at each other.

He claimed to not know the gun was loaded when he allegedly pulled the trigger.

Ramirez is charged with manslaughter and booked at the Webb County Jail.

