Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News is getting reports of a large fire reported in west Laredo.

According to fire officials it’s near Lee Avenue and Philadelphia Street.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen from all over the city at around 9:45 a.m.

According to a crew on the scene, a mechanic shop caught fire; no word what started the fire at this time.

KGNS has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you more details as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man arrested for fight at Applebees
Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation
Teen injured from gunshot wound to the head
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD chief has Laredo ties
39-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
Agents foil various human smuggling attempts
Agents foil human smuggling attempts and shut down stash houses
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Humid Gulf Air Holding us Under 100F
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast