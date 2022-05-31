Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News is getting reports of a large fire reported in west Laredo.

According to fire officials it’s near Lee Avenue and Philadelphia Street.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen from all over the city at around 9:45 a.m.

According to a crew on the scene, a mechanic shop caught fire; no word what started the fire at this time.

