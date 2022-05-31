New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details of an apparent brawl that took place at a Laredo eatery over the weekend.

Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr. was charged with assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to Laredo Police on Friday at around 11:15 p.m. Garza and another man bumped into each other near the Applebee’s restrooms.

Garza became angry and allegedly started a fight by hitting the other man in the face.

Witnesses say the incident caused much panic among diners, many running out and taking cover under tables.

The Laredo Police Department says no shots were fired during the incident.

