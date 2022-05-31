Teen injured in south Laredo shooting remains in critical condition

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 17-year-old remains in critical condition after being a victim of a shooting in south Laredo over the weekend.

According to Laredo Police, a social gathering escalated into a shooting that happened on Exodus Drive Saturday morning.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying on the street unresponsive.

Investigator Joe Baeza says the victim was shot in the head after an altercation got out of hand.

Baeza says, “It was as a result of an argument that broke out. It spilled out into the street, and that’s where the shooting took place. The victim in this particular case was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.”

Baeza goes on to say that the teen has shown some progress over the past few days and is expected to pull through.

Baeza says they are still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

At this time no arrests have been made in this case.

