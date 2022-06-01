Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Accident reported on Loop 20 near Spur 400

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on Loop 20 is causing traffic congestion for those heading north.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at Loop 20 and Clark at a little after noon.

As a result, the northbound exit past Clark is temporarily closed to the public.

At this time there are no injuries reported.

Authorities are advising drivers to take alternate routes to get to your destination.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
17-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Teen injured in south Laredo shooting remains in critical condition

Latest News

Reduce road rage on the roads
How to keep your cool on a fury road
Accident reported on Loop 20
Fury Road: Avoiding road rage on the roads
Fury Road: Avoiding road rage on the roads
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh