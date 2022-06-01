Accident reported on Loop 20 near Spur 400

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on Loop 20 is causing traffic congestion for those heading north.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at Loop 20 and Clark at a little after noon.

As a result, the northbound exit past Clark is temporarily closed to the public.

At this time there are no injuries reported.

Authorities are advising drivers to take alternate routes to get to your destination.

