Burn out the day, burn out the night

By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the first of the month which means it’s also the first day of hurricane season.

It’s also the first of the summer months and its definitely going to feel like summer in south Texas.

On Wednesday we started off nice and breezy in the 70s with low humidity.

Things will heat up to a high of 99 degrees. Now we’ll stay in the upper 90s for the remainder of the week but by Saturday we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees.

Things will continue to heat up into the mid to upper 100s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week.

So we are going to hit the ground running with the summer temperatures.

If you are planning some weekend activities make sure to include some water whether you are drinking water or making a splash at the pools; make sure you find a way to keep yourself cool.

