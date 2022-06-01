City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has confirmed the first case of hepatitis A this year.

The individual is now in good condition.

The case was first detected at a local hospital on April 27 and reported to the health department on May 27.

The person began feeling sick with fever and jaundice in late April and went to the ER.

They were admitted to the hospital April 27 and discharged May first.

The health department says they cannot confirm the source of infection.

Right now, there are no other cases.

This is the first confirmed case of hepatitis since 2015.

Earlier this week, we reported on the outbreak investigation of hepatitis A reported by the FDA.

The outbreak is linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as Freshkampo and H-E-B, purchased between March 5 and April 25.

The city checked with local H-E-Bs and Walmarts but found no recalled strawberries.

According to H-E-B, no illnesses related to the FDA investigation have been reported in Texas, and no organic strawberries have been received since April 16.

Still, it’s best to check your fridge.

