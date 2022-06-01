Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has confirmed the first case of hepatitis A this year.

The individual is now in good condition.

The case was first detected at a local hospital on April 27 and reported to the health department on May 27.

The person began feeling sick with fever and jaundice in late April and went to the ER.

They were admitted to the hospital April 27 and discharged May first.

The health department says they cannot confirm the source of infection.

Right now, there are no other cases.

This is the first confirmed case of hepatitis since 2015.

Earlier this week, we reported on the outbreak investigation of hepatitis A reported by the FDA.

The outbreak is linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as Freshkampo and H-E-B, purchased between March 5 and April 25.

The city checked with local H-E-Bs and Walmarts but found no recalled strawberries.

According to H-E-B, no illnesses related to the FDA investigation have been reported in Texas, and no organic strawberries have been received since April 16.

Still, it’s best to check your fridge.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
17-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Teen injured in south Laredo shooting remains in critical condition

Latest News

Playground vandalized at south Laredo park
Fire causes property damage for west Laredo resident
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A
UISD students hit the books this summer