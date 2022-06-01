Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Fire causes property damage for west Laredo resident

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.

Mario Arredondo and his family went through the debris on Wednesday morning hoping to find some valuables that were saved from the fire.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. when fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Lee Avenue.

The fire department says a junkyard caught on fire and Arredondo’s property was right next to it.

He says the fire destroyed his mobile home and vintage cars.

Arredondo says, “I went to the store to get a buy a taco by the time I got out I saw the smoke come out of the sky. I came to my house and what happened it was already burning all my stuff, my classic bikes, my low riders and my personal things like my clothes.”

The fire department says there were no injuries reported and the case of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
17-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Teen injured in south Laredo shooting remains in critical condition

Latest News

Fire causes property damage for west Laredo resident
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A
UISD students hit the books this summer
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A