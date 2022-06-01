Fire causes property damage for west Laredo resident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.

Mario Arredondo and his family went through the debris on Wednesday morning hoping to find some valuables that were saved from the fire.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. when fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Lee Avenue.

The fire department says a junkyard caught on fire and Arredondo’s property was right next to it.

He says the fire destroyed his mobile home and vintage cars.

Arredondo says, “I went to the store to get a buy a taco by the time I got out I saw the smoke come out of the sky. I came to my house and what happened it was already burning all my stuff, my classic bikes, my low riders and my personal things like my clothes.”

The fire department says there were no injuries reported and the case of the fire is under investigation.

