Hot Humid Weather, Then Hotter Beginning Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass has reached the Texas panhandle, and will reach the Hill Country before coming to a halt. Shower and thunderstorms will be most common near the front, south of which will be our hot and humid airmass. Hot desert air will begin to expand north and east from the Mexican Plateau Saturday as the cool airmass moves further away over the Mississippi Valley. The hottest weather will be Sunday through mid next week.

