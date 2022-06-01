Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Hot Humid Weather, Then Hotter Beginning Sunday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass has reached the Texas panhandle, and will reach the Hill Country before coming to a halt. Shower and thunderstorms will be most common near the front, south of which will be our hot and humid airmass. Hot desert air will begin to expand north and east from the Mexican Plateau Saturday as the cool airmass moves further away over the Mississippi Valley. The hottest weather will be Sunday through mid next week.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
17-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Teen arrested in connection to shooting on Exodus Drive

Latest News

Burn out the day, burn out the night
Burn out the day, burn out the night
First day of June
Burn out the day, burn out the night
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Airmass Will Go By To Our North
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Humid Gulf Air Holding us Under 100F