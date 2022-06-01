Fury Road: Avoiding road rage on the streets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Insurance, much of the reported aggressive driving is purposely done which puts other drivers’ life in danger.

Extreme cases of aggressive driving can result in road rage incidents.

Over 260,000 people live in Laredo, and this can cause several city streets to get congested.

This can result in many drivers getting frustrated behind the wheel causing aggressive drivers.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says these are growing pains the city is going through and it can be hard for drivers to adjust.

Baeza says, “They want to treat the Laredo the way they use to a long time ago where they would leave their house five minutes before they had to get somewhere, and they probably use to get there on time.”

Baeza says this type of travel can’t be done anymore since traffic is now reported on many major roads including, Loop 20, I-35, Del Mar, and Zapata Highway.

Authorities are asking drivers to accept new practices and leave their homes with plenty of time so they can reach their destination on time without having to worry.

Even though there are people that drive to their destination with enough time, there are many that are rushing and could become impatient.

Elizabeth Reyna Gardner, a licensed professional counsel says people presenting these feelings behind the wheel can be due to other stressors in their life.

Gardner says, “If there is an accident if there is a road closure that increases your anxiety which leads to road rage or aggressive driving.”

With so many accidents reported around town on a nearly daily basis, Gardner advises people to be mindful of what they do on the roads.

Gardner says, “Try to stay away I mean either kind of if you can. If you have to pull over to the side or try to avoid eye, contact with them because that is going to increase the likely hood that they will continue the aggressive driving and then become a road rage actually when they want to harm or hurt someone.”

At the end of the day, to avoid having feelings of road rage at the wheel, the police department is telling community members to give themselves enough time to travel places.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.