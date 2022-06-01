Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser

By Jerry Garza
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are feeling lucky, an upcoming fundraiser is giving residents the chance to win some buck bucks while also helping a worthy cause.

The “Life” organization is getting ready for its annual raffle fundraiser.

On Wednesday, the prize bank got a little richer after organizers received a $10,000 donation from UniTrade.

The money will go to the prize funds which consists of a $10,000 prize as well as trips to Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Mexico City just to name a few.

The organization hopes to raise $150,000 which organizers say will all go back to helping kids in the community.

Life Executive Director Alberto Torres says, “Every year we help approximately $1,500 to $2,000 students that participate through our fair in addition this year we awarded close to $900,000 in scholarships in awards and grants that go back to our youth.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 each.

A total of twenty-five prizes will be awarded.

