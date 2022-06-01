LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are feeling lucky, an upcoming fundraiser is giving residents the chance to win some buck bucks while also helping a worthy cause.
The “Life” organization is getting ready for its annual raffle fundraiser.
On Wednesday, the prize bank got a little richer after organizers received a $10,000 donation from UniTrade.
The money will go to the prize funds which consists of a $10,000 prize as well as trips to Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Mexico City just to name a few.
The organization hopes to raise $150,000 which organizers say will all go back to helping kids in the community.
Life Executive Director Alberto Torres says, “Every year we help approximately $1,500 to $2,000 students that participate through our fair in addition this year we awarded close to $900,000 in scholarships in awards and grants that go back to our youth.”
Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 each.
A total of twenty-five prizes will be awarded.
