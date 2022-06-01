LISD serves up summer meal program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the school year is over, the need for child nutrition continues.

Starting on Wednesday, until the end of July, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer as part of LISD’s summer meals program.

All kids have to do is simply show up at a participating meal site.

No form of identification is required.

Roberto Cuellar, the LISD Director of Child Nutrition says any child is welcome to dine at their campuses.

Cuellar says, “Children do not have to be from Laredo, do not have to be from the school. They can be from El Paso, California, they could be visiting, they could be from the other district also. They are welcome to come because we don’t get identification. All we need them to do is come and have a healthy nutritious meal.”

If you’d like to find a meal near you - you can call 211 or text “Food” to 304-304.

The summer meal programs are administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

