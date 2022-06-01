Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
LISD & WorkForce Solutions hold job fair

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment headed out to Workforce Solutions on Tuesday morning.

In conjunction with Laredo ISD, people showed up bright and early to sign up for a job.

The applicants were interviewed on site.

Some of the job openings available at the district include food services, custodial services and transportation.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, the district says there are other ways to apply.

LISD’s human resources coordinator Edna Garza says everyone can apply at LaredoISD.org, search for job openings and then they can apply online as well.

Once applicants apply, their application will be referred over to each of the respective departments.

For more information, the district says you can also visit their main offices in downtown Laredo.

They are located 1702 Houston Street and will be open during the summer months.

Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

