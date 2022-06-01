Playground vandalized at south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the vandals responsible for destroying a south Laredo playground.

The incident was reported to Laredo Police Tuesday afternoon at the playground along Zacate Creek by Bruni Street.

When authorities arrived at the area, they also saw that the slide had been set on fire.

The agency is asking the community for any information on this case to call them.

If you have any information on the culprit’s responsible, you are asked to call 956-727-TIPS.

