Eighth Grader of the Month
Security concerns arise at El Cenizo amid two homicide investigations

El Cenizo residents concerned after two homicides reported
El Cenizo residents concerned after two homicides reported(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two homicides have shocked the small community of El Cenizo.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend; meanwhile, the second death is under investigation after the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office hinted at foul play.

Residents of El Cenizo say they are tired of their city leaders not doing enough to protect them.

Residents say they are upset and starting to feel unsafe.

One resident there says he is tired of not seeing enough police presence in the city and so, the only sense of security is from a four-legged friend that lives on his property, his guard dog.

When we reached out to an El Cenizo city employee, they stated that the mayor was unavailable to answer questions.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, we speak to more residents of El Cenizo to see what they expect to do if the city does not increase security.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation continues on both homicide cases.

Student with perfect attendance gets new car
LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser
