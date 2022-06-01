Security concerns arise at El Cenizo amid two homicide investigations

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two homicides have shocked the small community of El Cenizo.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend; meanwhile, the second death is under investigation after the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office hinted at foul play.

Residents of El Cenizo say they are tired of their city leaders not doing enough to protect them.

Residents say they are upset and starting to feel unsafe.

One resident there says he is tired of not seeing enough police presence in the city and so, the only sense of security is from a four-legged friend that lives on his property, his guard dog.

When we reached out to an El Cenizo city employee, they stated that the mayor was unavailable to answer questions.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation continues on both homicide cases.

