Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 12-year-old boy is waking up in the hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday night.

The incident happened near McPherson and Shiloh at around 9:30 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, a 2013 black Nissan Sentra crashed into the boy.

The driver did stop to render aid while police and paramedics arrived.

Several witnesses say the driver of the Nissan had the green light during the time of the accident.

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

