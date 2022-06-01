Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 12-year-old boy is waking up in the hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday night.

The incident happened near McPherson and Shiloh at around 9:30 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, a 2013 black Nissan Sentra crashed into the boy.

The driver did stop to render aid while police and paramedics arrived.

Several witnesses say the driver of the Nissan had the green light during the time of the accident.

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
17-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Teen injured in south Laredo shooting remains in critical condition

Latest News

Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
LISD & WorkForce Solutions hold job fair
LISD & WorkForce Solutions hold job fair
LISD & WorkForce Solutions hold job fair
LISD & WorkForce Solutions hold job fair
Hundreds of top dogs take part in training at elementary school
Hundreds of top dogs take part in training at elementary school