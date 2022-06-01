UISD Student with perfect attendance gets new car

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another local student with perfect attendance wins a brand new car!

Cecilia Rodriguez, a student from United High School, was the winner of the ninth Annual Kia in The Klassroom.

Rodriguez won a brand new 2022 Kia Soul.

A total of 16 semi-finalists, four from each high school, were selected for the final phase of the give-away.

These students include: Santiago Chapa, Sebastian Molina, Daniel Reyes, Jesus Marina, from Alexander high School. Tomas Garcia Tolentino, Jared Guel, Matthew Olivarez, Luis Gaytan, from Johnson High School. Joshua J. Cruz Espada, Kris Vazquez, Cecilia Rodriguez, Alexa Lopez, from United High School. Gael Tellez, Matthew Garza, Vanessa Covarrubias, Naomi Virrey, from United South High School.

The announcement was made in front of a live audience on May 27 at the Sames Auto Arena, just before the United South High School graduation ceremony.

Congratulations to Rodriguez on a job well done!

