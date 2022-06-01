Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

UISD Student with perfect attendance gets new car

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another local student with perfect attendance wins a brand new car!

Cecilia Rodriguez, a student from United High School, was the winner of the ninth Annual Kia in The Klassroom.

Rodriguez won a brand new 2022 Kia Soul.

A total of 16 semi-finalists, four from each high school, were selected for the final phase of the give-away.

These students include: Santiago Chapa, Sebastian Molina, Daniel Reyes, Jesus Marina, from Alexander high School. Tomas Garcia Tolentino, Jared Guel, Matthew Olivarez, Luis Gaytan, from Johnson High School. Joshua J. Cruz Espada, Kris Vazquez, Cecilia Rodriguez, Alexa Lopez, from United High School. Gael Tellez, Matthew Garza, Vanessa Covarrubias, Naomi Virrey, from United South High School.

The announcement was made in front of a live audience on May 27 at the Sames Auto Arena, just before the United South High School graduation ceremony.

Congratulations to Rodriguez on a job well done!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
Mechanic shop catches fire
Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo
17-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Teen arrested in connection to shooting on Exodus Drive

Latest News

Student with perfect attendance gets new car
El Cenizo residents concerned after two homicides reported
Security concerns arise at El Cenizo amid two homicide investigations
LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser
LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser
LIFE organization receives $10,000 donation for fundraiser