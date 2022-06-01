Shop Local
UISD students hit the books this summer

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Wednesday was the first day of summer classes for students over at United Independent School District.

Many parents have been feeling apprehensive about sending their kids back to school, especially after the Uvalde tragedy.

However, the district has spent the past few days getting ready and assuring parents that the school is a safe environment, so both students and parents can feel at ease.

This is to allow them to get a sense of normalcy and comfort so they can properly learn during the summer months.

Clotilde Gamez with UISD says, “We do have a very good program right now that we planned for students to have hands on learning, it’s project-based learning for elementary students, and it’s also in the middle school social studies class. High school it’s works a little bit differently, but we are here to make sure that students reinforce their learning and in the high schools if they need credit that needs to be recovered, this is an opportunity to do so.”

The district is also offering language enrichment programs to students who need assistance learning English.

The classes will run until June 28.

