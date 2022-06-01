Women’s wellness: A look at Endometriosis

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The month of May is known as Women’s Health Month; however, the efforts to empower women to make health a top priority is something that should be ongoing.

For years, women who are ill have had to seek treatment from a medical professional, one that is dominated by men which some women feel has led to being misdiagnosed with a less critical illness.

One Laredoan found herself in that very situation.

Roxanne Villagomez had been suffering with pain in certain areas of her stomach for months.

She assumed it was intestinal issues due to her diverticulitis, only to find out the pain she was experiencing was actually coming from her left ovary.

After months of living through her symptoms, her doctor finally got her diagnosis, but not much of a solution.

Villagomez says, “I first went to my general doctor, assuming that it was something that he could have taken care of. He did recommend that I go to my OBGYN. Once there, more tests were taken and of course he did give me the diagnosis at the time, but not really giving a solution per say.”

Villagomez had been diagnosed with endometriosis, a disorder that affects 1 in 10 women ages 12-52 which is an estimate of 200 million women worldwide and many women often go years without a proper diagnosis.

But what is endometriosis?

“It’s basically, sort of like a skin, and I want to say more like a skin building up on top of each other like layers and it can grow outward and attach itself to any other organ around the area,” said Villagomez.

This disease is one that can impact women in many aspects of their lives from school, work, relationships, and their overall health including immense pain and infertility.

There are four stages to this disease that range from stage one minimal pain, stage two mild pain, stage three moderate pain and small cysts, and stage four severe pain, adhesions, and large cysts on one or both ovaries.

Unfortunately, there is no known cure for this disease and no treatment for endometriosis itself, but symptoms caused by this condition can be managed.

They include surgery, birth control, painkillers, hormone therapy, acupuncture, diet, and exercise.

For Villagomez the symptoms of her endometriosis were so severe she was sent out of town for treatment.

She says, “Unfortunately, I did have to go under the knife once again for the removal of what was left which was my uterus and right ovary.”

Endometriosis is a disease that can take a heavy toll on the body, but aside from the physical, the mental exhaustion is one that not a lot of people think about when living with a disease like this.

A study reported that women who have endometriosis are prone to suffer depression and anxiety.

Villagomez says that having a psychologist was something that helped her on her journey to recovery and that she is mentally and physically healthy.

Now she says she’s feeling better and no longer needs to take constant medications.

She also credits changes to her diet and a workout regimen for her recovery along with the love and support from her family and friends.

Villagomez hopes to bring awareness to other women by having routine checkups and for those that may also be suffering through this disease to know that they are not alone.

She urges other women to get constant health check ups and if they feel or notice any anomalies in their health to go seek medical treatment.

