Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field

Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field
Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field(KGNS)
By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Heat entered Wednesday night with a golden chance to add another three points to their total and stay atop the Lone Star Division standings.

Laredo heading up north to Austin, a team they beat five to one just over a week ago.

Austin would take a one nothing lead into the halftime break and hold that edge much of the second half.

Finally with just minutes to play, the Heat would break through; Kristian Colaci was able to get the ball in the net to tie the game at one.

Laredo would have a couple of chances over the final couple minutes to take the lead but never get one in.

Austin on the other hand scored in the 96th minute to take the lead and then add to it with another score as they were able to beat the heat.

This is Laredo’s first loss but also Austin’s first win.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

30-year-old Emmanuel Palacios
Former UISD educator accused of having improper relationship with a student
Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr.
New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery
Twelve-year-old injured in accident
Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh
Luis Enrique Ramirez Jr., age 21
Man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in El Cenizo
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo confirmed first case of Hepatitis A

Latest News

System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry
Motorcycle Accident
Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident
File photo: World Trade Bridge
System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Ontario