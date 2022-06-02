Austin beats Laredo Heat on the soccer field

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Heat entered Wednesday night with a golden chance to add another three points to their total and stay atop the Lone Star Division standings.

Laredo heading up north to Austin, a team they beat five to one just over a week ago.

Austin would take a one nothing lead into the halftime break and hold that edge much of the second half.

Finally with just minutes to play, the Heat would break through; Kristian Colaci was able to get the ball in the net to tie the game at one.

Laredo would have a couple of chances over the final couple minutes to take the lead but never get one in.

Austin on the other hand scored in the 96th minute to take the lead and then add to it with another score as they were able to beat the heat.

This is Laredo’s first loss but also Austin’s first win.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.