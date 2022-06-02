Authorities searching for man believed to be tied to burglary

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a burglary of a vehicle case.

The incident happened on May 16 at the 1600 block of Water Street.

The man was caught on camera wearing a blue shirt, khaki-colored pants, a cap and with a backpack.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

