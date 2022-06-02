Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals believed to be tied to a recent theft at a local shop downtown.

Three women who were believed to be tied to the theft were caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.